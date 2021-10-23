WhereAreThey Series: Filmmaking is my love, not acting, says Ali Haji

Blessed with an opportunity to work with some of the biggest stars of Bollywood, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, Ali Haji’s life as a child actor has been quite memorable. No wonder, he holds that part of his childhood very close to his heart.

“It was very eventful because you are a kid and you start doing so many films. It was very exciting to work with actors that I used to see on screen. Bachchan sir, Salman sir, Aaamir sir, they were my heroes. Those moments were too good to be true. It was a busy childhood and I was constantly shooting. I did feel very special and blessed,” says Haji, who starred in Fanaa, Family (2006), Partner and Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007).

However, his parents also made sure that there was a balance between films and academics.

“That balance came with time. As I started acting, during the initial years it was all very exciting. Then there came a point when my parents did turn down projects so that I could focus on my studies. They wanted me to get good grades in school. As much as the little bit of fame was nice, they always maintained that education was important. I got to do what I wanted as long as my academics didn’t get hampered,” he explains.

While acting was how his Bollywood career started, he has decided to step behind the camera to pursue his creative interests.

“Filmmaking is my love, not acting. It is one of those things that you love a lot and you can’t explain it in words. As a kid I was on set and would be intrigued by what people were doing behind-the-scenes. I was more fascinated about what was going on behind the scenes, and to know and understand how to put together the final motions picture,” he says, adding that even as an 11-year-old, he knew that filmmaking was what he wanted to do in life.

To realise his dreams, Haji, 21, has started his production house and reveals that he has a team of writers, directors, producers who are involved in developing great content.

“I made a feature Justice For Good Content, which is a satire on film industry. It should come out soon. Also, we did an anthology film, Pyaar for All Ages, in which I directed a segment and worked with another former child actor, Darsheel Safari,” he says.

While his career as a filmmaker is in its starting phase only, it is his wish to revive memories and work with his former co-stars, in this new role too.

“It is my dream to direct the co-stars that I worked with as a child actor. To even get Salman sir or Aamir sir to do a cameo in my film would make me feel that I have arrived as a filmmaker. I will obviously strive for that. I know it will have to be one epic story when it happens. I will keep working on my craft and hopefully that day will come,” Haji concludes.