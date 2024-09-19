YRF congratulates Stree 2 team for historic run at box office after it breaks Pathaan’s record

YRF gives a shoutout

The triumphant run of the film has prompted YRF to extend heartfelt congratulations to the team. The production banner posted a special note for the team of Stree 2 on their social media handles on Thursday. In the note, they praised the team's achievement, recognizing their remarkable milestone.

“Heartiest congratulations to Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films, Jio Studios & the entire cast & team of Stree 2 for the humongous box office success,” read the note.

The note added, “You have set a new benchmark for everyone to strive for. The last two years have been simply phenomenal for Hindi films and the industry couldn't be happier”.

The film has collected over ₹586 crore at the Indian box office. With the total, it has crossed the Jawan's collection in India. In Hindi, its lifetime collection is ₹582.31 crore nett. The collection of Siddharth Anand’s spy thriller Pathaan (Hindi version) stands at ₹524.53 crore.

Fans react

As soon as the post went up on social media, fans gathered to express their views, including a section who called out the production house for previous films such as Shamshera.

“Spy universe to Stree universe,” wrote one, with another sharing, “You Guys will get success as well just focus more on story telling. rather than Shamshera and Thug”.

“You should also focus on content,” read one comment, with another reading, “Power Of Content Films”. “Things that a good writing can do,” one user wrote.

“All u guy (need) to do is stop making movies with brainless director's! Bring in new gen director's with new ideas,” read one comment.

There was a section of social media users who came forward to request them to cast Shraddha in one of their upcoming projects. “Want Shraddha in YRF now ,want her to see opp SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) n Hrithik (Hrithik Roshan),” read one comment, with one reading, “Shraddha Kapoor the lady superstar”.

One comment read, “It’s time to cast Shraddha in YRF films now ! Don’t you think?”, with another sharing, “And now please give chance to Shraddha .. please take her in ur movies”.

“Shraddha Kapoor supremacy, posted one, with another sharing, “Please cast Shraddha soon in a quintessential YRF movie now please. It’s long overdue”.

About Stree 2

A sequel to Stree, Stree 2 starts from where the first part ended. While Stree (2018) revolved around a female ghost, who was wronged in her mortal life, its sequel focuses on a headless villain called Sarkata. Stree 2 follows Sarkata abducting women with an independent voice. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

It is the latest offering from producer Dinesh Vijan's ambitious horror comedy universe, which also includes films such as Bhediya and Munjya. Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, also has cameos by Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar. The film hit the screens on August 15, Independence Day 2024, alongside other big Hindi films such as Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.