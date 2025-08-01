'We couldn't step out together': Yuzvendra Chahal on RJ Mahvash being labelled a homewrecker, opens up on dating rumours

There have been rumours suggesting cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is dating RJ Mahvash after his divorce from Dhanashree Verma. Now, the cricketer has broken his silence about the buzz, slamming people who called RJ Mahvash a “homewrecker”. RJ Mahvash is often spotted with Yuzvendra Chahal.

Yuzvendra Chahal speaks up

Chahal addressed the rumours during a conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast. When asked if anything is going on with Mahvash or anyone, Chahal clarified, “No, there’s nothing. People can think whatever they want to think.” He shared that it will take some time to move on from his previous relationship, sharing that he needs to gather himself first.

The cricketer also spoke about the viral picture of him and Mahvash from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai. He shared that it was the first time that he was spotted with someone, and people started the dating buzz.

Opening up about how the dating rumours took a toll on them, “For the first time, when I was seen with someone, people started linking us right away. Even though she clarified it, it was very hard for her. She was called a homewrecker… people said really nasty things. I felt terrible… We could not step out together.”

Chahal shared that Mahvash was a rock for him during the tough time in his life, and it pained him to see her getting pulled into the drama surrounding his divorce.

Talking about the pictures from Christmas dinner, he said there were five people at the dinner, “but the photo was cropped to make it look like just the two of us were on a dinner date”.

There was one more incident which bothered him. It was when they were seen together at a hotel before he left for the airport. Chahal said she was picking him up from a hotel to drop him off at the airport when someone recorded a video. He said he was just fixing his hair, “and people started saying all sorts of cheap things, like we were coming out of a hotel room. That really hurt me. It was very upsetting”.

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal dating rumours

Chahal and Mahvash first sparked dating rumours when they were seen spending time together amid the cricketer’s split from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. Although Mahvash denied any romantic involvement at the time, clarifying they were just friends, pictures and videos of the two attending a Champions Trophy match together only added fuel to the speculation. Since then, Mahvash has posted messages appreciating Chahal’s performance in the IPL, with Chahal himself calling her his “spine” in one such interaction.

Despite the dating buzz, RJ Mahvash has asserted that she is single and often calls out social media users for trolling her about her reported relationship with Chahal.