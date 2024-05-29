Zaira Wasim's father dies; Dangal actor says 'ask Allah to forgive his shortcomings’

Dangal and Secret Superstar star Zaira Wasim has revealed that her father has died. The actor's dad, Zahid Wasim, was once seen accompanying her and her mother for a film event a few years ago. (Also Read – Zaira Wasim recalls Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar: ‘Such a good soul') Zaira Wasim's father dies

What Zaira said

Zaira took to her social media handles on Tuesday and wrote, “My father, Zahid Wasim, has passed away. Please remember him in your prayers and ask Allah to forgive his shortcomings, make his grave peaceful, protect him from its torment, ease his journey from here ahead and grant him the highest level of Jannah and Maghrirah.”

Earlier this year, Zaira also mourned the loss of her Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar. “I’m shocked beyond words by the news of Suhani Bhatnagar’s passing. My heart goes out to her family during this incredibly difficult time. The thought of what her parents must be experiencing fills me with so much sorrow. Utterly speechless. My heartfelt condolences,” she wrote on X then.

Zaira's Bollywood career

Zaira made her Bollywood debut in 2016 at the age of 16. She played the younger version of Geeta Phogat, popular Haryanvi wrestler and the daughter of Mahavir Singh Phogat, veteran wrestler played by producer-actor Aamir Khan in Nitesh Tiwari's blockbuster sports drama Dangal. The film, also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra,Aparshakti Khurana, Sakshi Tanwar, and Suhani Bhatnagar, became one of the highest grossing Indian films worldwide.

Zaira then played the lead role in Advait Chandan's 2017 coming-of-age musical blockbuster Secret Superstar. She played a young Muslim girl who is a closeted singer and uploads YouTube videos of her singing wearing a burqa and calling herself a ‘secret superstar.’ The film, also starring Meher Vij and producer Aamir in an extended guest apperance, also became a raging success worldwide, particularly in China.

Zaira quit her acting career in 2019 at the age of 18 after the release of Shonali Bose's film The Sky Is Pink. She played a young girl battling a terminal illness. The film also starred Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, and Rohit Saraf.