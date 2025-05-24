Zayed Khan gives Main Hoon Na vibes as he steps out with his wife and kids in Mumbai. Watch

Actor Zayed Khan carved a place in fans' hearts with his portrayal of Laxman in Main Hoon Na. The actor was recently spotted on a family outing in Mumbai with his wife and two sons. His effortlessly cool look had fans feeling nostalgic. (Also Read: Cousins Fardeen Khan, Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan celebrate Holi together with Hridaan and the kids: Pics) Zayed Khan with his sons and wife in Mumbai.

Zayed Khan with his family in Mumbai

Zayed was seen stepping out for lunch with his family in Mumbai. The actor posed for paparazzi with his sons and wife outside the restaurant. He looked stylish in a sleeveless white printed hoodie, paired with blue denim jeans and black sunglasses. His wife looked stunning in a white co-ord set, while their sons opted for a casual look, wearing T-shirts and jeans for the outing.

Zayed’s fashionable appearance reminded fans of his iconic character Lucky from Main Hoon Na. One fan commented, “Such a lovely moment! Zayed Khan is still giving those Main Hoon Na vibes! Family goals for sure!” Another wrote, “Reminds me of Lucky,” while a third simply said, “Such a good looking man.”

Zayed Khan's Bollywood comeback

Zayed made his Bollywood debut with the film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, but it was his performance as Laxman (Lucky) in Main Hoon Na that truly brought him recognition. His onscreen bromance with Shah Rukh Khan in the film was particularly loved by fans. However, after his 2015 film Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, the actor stepped away from the industry.

In 2023, Zayed announced his plans for a Bollywood comeback, much to the excitement of his fans. He shared on Instagram, “Hello, people! With your love & support, it’s been 20 YEARS for me in the industry. As then, once again I’m excited to tell you guys that my new movie is just around the corner and I can't wait to share it with you!!!! Now, the next 20 years are gonna be kickass!!!!” Fans are still eagerly awaiting further updates on his return to the big screen.