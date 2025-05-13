Abhijeet Bhattacharya says ‘crazy’ Anu Malik replaced his voice in Main Hoon Na's Gori Gori: ‘KK aur maine gaya tha'

Playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently recalled the making of his hit song Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha. In an interview with Mashable India, the singer spoke about how Anu Malik replaced his voice in the song Gori Gori and called him "crazy". (Also Read: Anu Malik's Lisa-lookalike daughter makes another stunning appearance, fans talk about their ‘uncanny resemblance’) Abhijeet Bhattacharya recalls working with Anu Malik in Main Hoon Na.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya calls Anu Malik crazy

Talking about working with Anu Malik, Abhijeet said, “Jab bhi kabhi Anu Malik ka koi ganna hota hai na, toh Anu Malik ka bas chale toh woh picturise bhi khud pe kare. He is so crazy, woh bol sakta hai ki yeh gaana bahut achha hai, main gaaunga, aur mere upar hi picturise kar do. Itna crazy hai. I’m saying this now because I’m very selfish — it doesn’t matter anymore. It's no one's time now (Whenever Anu Malik sings a song, if he had his way, he would even picturise it on himself. He is so crazy — he could say, ‘This song is really good, I’ll sing it and also have it picturised on me.’ He’s that crazy.)”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya says Anu Malik replaced his voice in Gori Gori

Abhijeet then imitated Anu’s deep voice to compare their vocals and recalled how he was replaced in the Gori Gori song. He said, “Jaise uss picture (Main Hoon Na) mein Chori Chori Chori Chori, voh mera gaya hua tha, can you believe that? Maine kya phadu gaya tha. Maine aur KK ne. Phir dekhta hoon toh bhaisaab ka voice aa gaya (Like in that film Main Hoon Na, the song Chori Chori Chori Chori — I had sung that, can you believe it? I gave a mind-blowing performance. KK and I sang it. But then I saw the final version and suddenly heard his voice instead)."

Abhijeet further revealed that something similar happened when he sang Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha, as Anu wanted to sing that song too and wanted it picturised on himself. He also recalled that although Anu would usually call them 3–4 days in advance to rehearse a song, for Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha, he called Abhijeet suddenly and recorded the song on the same day without any rehearsal. Abhijeet said the song would have turned out even better had he had time to rehearse it beforehand.

Farah Khan helmed Main Hoon Na, her directorial debut. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Suniel Shetty, and Amrita Rao in lead roles. Songs like Gori Gori, Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha, and Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal became chartbusters. The film also performed exceedingly well at the box office, earning ₹70.40 crore worldwide.