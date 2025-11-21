Zeenat Aman grooves to Dum Maro Dum with Archana Puran Singh at 74th birthday bash: ‘Dancing like I haven't in years’

Veteran Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman celebrated her 74th birthday on November 19. While the actor prefers to keep her celebrations small, this time she attended a birthday bash hosted by a friend and revealed that she danced like she hadn’t in years. Archana Puran Singh, who was one of the guests, gave a glimpse into the actor’s joyous celebration. Archana Puran Singh shares inside glimpse of Zeenat Aman's birthday bash.

Zeenat Aman's 74th birthday bash

On Thursday, Archana took to Instagram to share a video from Zeenat Aman’s birthday festivities. In the clip, Zeenat is seen cutting a chocolate cake while the guests around her vibed to the music and sang ‘happy birthday’. The video also showed Zeenat and Archana sharing a sweet conversation, as well as Zeenat posing for photographs, in a stunning yellow embroidered suit.

Sharing the video, Archana revealed that she danced to the iconic song Dum Maro Dum with Zeenat at the bash and wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZEENAT. Dancing last night on Dum Maro Dum with youuuuuu was the highlight of the evening for me. Wish I could’ve captured it on camera. Loads of love to someone who’s always lived life on her own terms and continues to be an icon for millions, including moi! Wishing you a fabulous year ahead, Zee, filled with love, laughter and good health!”

Zeenat Aman also shared pictures from her sweet celebration at home, complete with cakes and flowers, and wrote, “Candles and flowers and cakes, oh my! Celebrated another turn around the sun as I always do — with the boys and Lily (the cats ignored the festivities).”

She added, “I always keep the celebrations small, but last night I had to attend a party hosted by my dear friend Pammi. My goodness! Those larger-than-life Punjabis had me cutting cakes and dancing like I haven’t in years! Not to mention that they embarrassed me terribly by making an announcement about my birthday on the microphone. This departure from normalcy was most fun, but I’m happy to be back in hermit mode again too.”

Zeenat Aman’s upcoming project

The actor was last seen in the Netflix series The Royals. She will next be seen in Faraz Arif Ansari’s Bun Tikki, alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. Produced by Manish Malhotra’s Stage 5 Productions, the film had its world premiere at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival in January 2025.