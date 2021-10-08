Zoya Akhtar shares picture of a lioness with her cub as she wishes Gauri Khan a ‘happy birthday’

Gauri Khan's friend, director Zoya Akhtar, has wished her a happy birthday with a special picture. Zoya posted a monochrome picture of a lioness with her cub, and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Gauri. May you stay strong, stay brave, stay you.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday in connection to an alleged drug party aboard a Goa-bound cruise ship. Today, his bail plea is being heard by the court, on Gauri's 51st birthday.

Many celebrities have wished Gauri. Director Farah Khan posted a picture of her (Gauri) with Shah Rukh and captioned it, “The strength of a mother is second to none! The prayers of a parent can move mountains & part seas.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the strongest mother and woman iv personally witnessed this past week.. @gaurikhan here s wishing you the best birthday present today ♥️♥️♥️. #throwbacklastmonth pic credit: @farahkhankunder”

Gauri's longtime friend and fellow interior designer Sussanne Khan posted, “God's love and grace will always be on your and your loved one's heads...I love you loads.” Sussanne had also jumped to Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's defence earlier this week in a comment on a columnist's post. "I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time. This situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood," Sussanne Khan wrote.

Sussanne Khan defended Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan(Instagram)

Apart from the support from Bollywood celebrities, the Khans are also getting support from his fans on social media and in person. Many of Shah Rukh's fans gathered around his residence in Mumbai to express their solidarity.