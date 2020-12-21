e-paper
Coolie No 1's Tujhko Mirchi Lagi: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan recreate the 90s hit, watch video

Coolie No 1’s Tujhko Mirchi Lagi: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan recreate the 90s hit, watch video

Coolie No 1’s Tujhko Mirchi Lagi: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan step into the shoes of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor as they recreate the hit 90’s number.

bollywood Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 13:26 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Coolie No 1's Tujhko Mirchi Lagi features Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan.
Coolie No 1’s Tujhko Mirchi Lagi features Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan.
         

It is nostalgia time as Coolie No 1 is ready for a retread. Ahead of the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan film releasing on Amazon Prime, the makers released the song, Tujhko Mirchi Lagi, on Monday.

The sights and sounds of a Chowpatty streetside of the original have been replaced by a set with pop colours in the new song. While Varun is dressed in tees and trousers, Sara chose a tutu-style dress. The 90s song was far more homely with Govinda’s shirts with loud prints and Karisma’s saris.

 

Featuring Varun and Sara, the song features original singers Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. It has been reimagined by Lilo Geor-DJ Chetas, the original song was composed by Anand-Milind and lyrics were penned by Sameer.

Speaking about the new version, director David Dhawan said, “Songs from the original Coolie No. 1 are hugely popular and timeless, according to me these tracks also helped the film. I was always clear that if I ever made this film again, I would use these blockbuster songs. The songs from the original were created by music directors Anand Milind and written by lyricist Sameer, who are close to me. We have done a lot of work together, by including these songs in the new Coolie No.1 it was my way to payback.”

 

Coolie No 1 is a remake of David’s 1995 film by the same name. It will premiere on Christmas (December 25) on Amazon Prime Video. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania among others.

The song Hussn Hai Suhana, also a remix of a hit song from the original film, released earlier.

