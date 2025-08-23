David Ketchum passes away at 97: All about his wife, children, career, and legacy

David Ketchum, known for his comedy and stellar performance in the NBC sitcom Get Smart, passed away on August 10 at age of 97, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ketchum, who had a humble beginning in Illinois, became a household name in the 1960s, thanks to his wit and captivating personality. Television writer and comic actor David Ketchum passed away at the age of 97.(X/@ScoobyAddict)

David Ketchum’s loving family

David Ketchum was born to Cecil Estel Ketchum (1894-1977) and Flora M. Mueller (1897-1959) in Quincy, Illinois, as per IMDb. While very little information is available on the Get Smart actor’s parents, it is known that they pushed him hard to pursue a degree in physics at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). It is believed that Ketchum initially wanted to become an electrical engineer.

Four years before his TV debut, David Ketchum tied the knot with singer Louise Bryant Goon on August 28, 1957, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Ketchum and Bryant have two daughters – Nicole Louise Ketchum and Wendy Danielle Ketchum. Besides them, he is survived by three grandchildren and a great-grandson.

Also Read: What to watch this weekend: From Peacemaker Season 2 to Eenie Meanie; See 5 must-watch OTT releases

David Ketchum’s acting career

As per IMDb, while David Ketchum initially wanted to be an engineer, during his time at UCLA, he discovered his love for acting and comedy. Soon after, Ketchum joined a group of fellow students in the United Service Organizations (USO), a nonprofit-charitable corporation that has offered live entertainment to members of the United States Armed Forces and their families since 1941.

Thereafter, he started his own radio show in San Diego with support from Bob Hope and Doris Day.

Also Read: Palm Royale Season 2: Apple TV+ drops first look photos, release date and more

Ketchum’s first regular role was in I'm Dickens, He's Fenster (1962). In 1965, he was cast as one of the main leads for Camp Runamuck. However, he is noted for his exceptional performance in NBC’s Get Smart.

FAQs

Who was David Ketchum married to?

David Ketchum married singer Louise Bryant on August 28, 1957.

What did David Ketchum study at UCLA?

Davis Ketchum studied physics at UCLA.

What is the most popular sitcom David Ketchum appeared in?

David Ketchum appeared in Get Smart.

Did David Ketchum have any children?

David Ketchum and his wife, Louise Bryant Goon, have two children – Nicole Louise Ketchum and Wendy Danielle Ketchum.