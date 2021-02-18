Dulquer Salmaan wishes Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya on new book, read his post
- Dulquer Salmaan wrote a special Instagram post after Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya released her book, Grains of Stardust. They are childhood friends.
In what can be best described as a beautiful post, actor Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram to wish good friend Vismaya Mohanlal on her new book Grains of Stardust. He wrote a long but touching post to introduce Vismaya through a memorable event from the past.
Vismaya is Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s daughter. She and Dulquer have known each other since they were kids.
“My oldest fondest memory of Maya (Vismaya Mohanlal) is of her first birthday at the Taj Coromandel in Chennai. It was a huge party that her parents threw for her and she wore the most adorable gold outfit and was the cutest one year old we had seen. As the night wore on the birthday girl was missing. Her mum then informed us that she fell asleep. I’ll always remember that as the biggest party where the birthday girl fell asleep early,” Dulquer wrote about Vismaya in his post.
“Now all grown up she’s carving her own path. At such a young age she’s a published writer and her poems, thoughts, doodles and art are way ahead of her years. They give you a wonderful insight into her mind, her growing up and her life experiences. I’ve attached one of my favourites from the book. Wishing you all the very best Maya! Your folks and all those who know you must be so proud,” he added.
“Thanking Dulquer for his sweet post, Vismaya replied: “This is such a sweet post Chalu Chetta! Hahaha, I can’t believe you still remember that birthday party! Thank you so much, this means a lot to me. Hope to see you soon! @dqsalmaan,” she wrote.
While Mohanlal’s son Pranav chose to become an actor, daughter Vismaya has chosen to be a writer.
