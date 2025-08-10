East Bengal FC vs Indian Air Force FT: When and where to watch the Durand Cup 2025 match

Emami East Bengal FC is set to face Indian Air Force FT in their final Group A match of the Durand Cup 2025 on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. East Bengal has already qualified for the quarter-finals and would look to end the group stage on a high. (L) Hamid Ahadad of East Bengal celebrating his goal against Namdhari FC and (R) Samuel Vanlalpeka celebrating a goal for Indian Air Force team(durandcup.in)

Match Details

Match: Emami East Bengal FC Vs. Indian Air Force FT

Date: 10 August 2025

Time: 7 pm IST

Venue: Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Where to watch the East Bengal FC vs Indian Air Force match?

Indian football fans can watch the East Bengal FC vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup 2025 Group A clash on SonyLIV, accessible via OTTplay Premium. Moreover, on television, they can watch the match on Sony Sports Network channels.

Team News

East Bengal FC enters this match from a position of stability, having already secured their place in the quarter-finals with an unbeaten record in the group stage.

They have been dominant in the competition so far, opening with an easy 5-0 win over South United FC, followed by a narrow 1-0 victory against Namdhari FC. The last match featured a decisive goal by their new Moroccan signing, Hamid Ahadad.

On the other hand, Indian Air Force FT, despite starting with a high-scoring (3-3) match against South United, have struggled defensively and have been eliminated from contention with only one point from two matches. After that draw against South United, they lost 2-4 against Namdhari FC.

Players to watch out for

Key players to watch include East Bengal’s Hamid Ahadad, who made an immediate impact in his debut, and Indian Air Force’s defender Sankit, who has contributed both defensively and offensively, scoring goals despite the team’s defensive lapses.

Moreover, with the knockouts in mind, we can see a stronger East Bengal lineup emerging for this match, and surely, coach Oscar Bruzon will look to see goals from his players. PV Vishnu will be tried in this match after recovering from injury. However, he will not play the whole 90 minutes.