East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final preview, H2H stat, when and where to watch the match

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) are set to clash in the highly anticipated Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final, marking one of Indian football's most dramatic rivalries in the knockout stage of the tournament. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Durand Cup 2025, quarter-final match. Both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan won all of their group matches in the Durand Cup 2025

Match Details:

Match: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Durand Cup 2025, Quarter-final

Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata

How to watch the match in India?

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan fans, along with neutral fans of Indian football, can watch this highly anticipated contest on the SonyLIV app and website, accessible via OTTplay Premium.

The match will also be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: H2H stats

Though the data is just an approximation, as of 27th July 2025, it is believed that in total 403 East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan matches up till now (including friendlies), East Bengal won 139 times while Mohun Bagan won 135 times. 129 matches have been drawn.

Match preview and team news

Both teams have been impressive in the group stages. Mohun Bagan SG dominated their group with a series of commanding wins, including a 4-0 victory over BSF, powered by key players like Liston Colaco and Sahal Abdul Samad. They also dismantled a strong Diamond Harbour FC by 5-1 in their final group match.

Mohun Bagan, the record holders with 17 Durand Cup titles, have shown attacking fluidity and resilience, although injury concerns hover over players like Manvir Singh and Kiyan Nassiri for the quarter-final.

East Bengal FC, hot on their heels with 16 Durand Cup titles, have also been dominant, topping their group with commanding wins such as a 5-0 triumph over South United and a 6-1 rout against Indian Air Force. New signings like Hamid Ahadad and Mohammad Bassim Rashid have been standout performers.