Feroz Abbas Khan’s animation series to spread awareness during pandemic

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 17:26 IST

The lack of knowledge among some communities, coupled with the spread of misinformation through social media have demanded a strengthening of not just the country’s healthcare but also ensuring effective communication strategies. Towards this end, national NGO Population Foundation of India has produced an animation series titled Corona Ki Adalat. Theatre director Feroz Abbas Khan, who has conceived and directed it, believes that content needs to be used creatively to influence social and behavioural development, especially during the global pandemic.

Talking about it, the director says, “The stigma against doctors, health workers and patients infected with Covid-19 has been very disappointing. Our health warriors risk their lives to save us and then we make it worse for them by stigmatising them. Corona Ki Adalat is an attempt to change that through gentle persuasion with engaging stories.” He had earlier collaborated with the NGO on the trans-media edutainment show Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon and the musical Raunaq & Jassi.

A still from Raunaq & Jassi.

Corona Ki Adalat is a part of PFI’s collaboration with MyGov and a social networking platform to craft effective communication during the Covid-19 pandemic. The edutainment series will address issues such as stigma and discrimination, precautions, wearing of masks, physical distancing, mental well-being and anxiety in an entertaining and yet impactful manner. The first video highlights misconduct against health care workers.

PFI Executive Director Poonam Muttreja says that it will also help fight fake news surrounding the pandemic. “Public health emergencies like the Coronavirus pandemic have always been catalysts for misinformation and stigma that increases hostility and discrimination within already vulnerable communities,” she says, adding, “It’s important to bring a positive influence to people in ways that they can relate to. Corona Ki Adalat is a step in the direction of social and behaviour change communication which has proven effective in shaping mass behaviour patterns.”