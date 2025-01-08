Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Folk singer Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary dies at 86

Reuters |
Jan 08, 2025 01:10 AM IST

PEOPLE-YARROW/ (PIX):Folk singer Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary dies at 86

By Ryan Jones

Folk singer Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary dies at 86
Folk singer Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary dies at 86

Jan 7 - American singer and songwriter Peter Yarrow, who found fame with the 1960s folk music trio Peter, Paul and Mary, died on Tuesday at the age of 86, his publicist said.

Yarrow died in the morning at his New York home surrounded by family following a four-year battle with bladder cancer, publicist Ken Sunshine said in a statement.

“Our fearless dragon is tired and has entered the last chapter of his magnificent life," Yarrow's daughter Bethany said in a statement provided by Sunshine. "The world knows Peter Yarrow the iconic folk activist, but the human being behind the legend is every bit as generous, creative, passionate, playful, and wise as his lyrics suggest."

Yarrow formed Peter, Paul and Mary with Noel Paul Stookey and Mary Travers. The group helped popularize the early work of Bob Dylan and sang hits such as "Puff, The Magic Dragon," which Yarrow co-wrote.

The group's version of Dylan's "Blowin' in the Wind" helped transform the song into a civil rights anthem and introduced his music to a wider audience. The group also scored big hits with "If I Had a Hammer" and "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?," co-written by folk artist Pete Seeger.

The group's other hits included "Lemon Tree," and "Leaving on a Jet Plane."

The trio's members were noted for their political activism. They performed at the 1963 civil rights March on Washington and at demonstrations protesting the Vietnam War.

Throughout his life, Yarrow campaigned for social change and various causes, including equal rights, peace, the environment, gender equality, homelessness, hospice care, public broadcasting and education.

Stookey, the only living member of the trio, praised Yarrow's creative influence and said he would deeply miss his former bandmate.

"Being an only child, growing up without siblings may have afforded me the full attention of my parents, but with the formation of Peter, Paul and Mary, I suddenly had a brother named Peter Yarrow," Stookey said.

"And while his comfort in the city and my love of the country tended to keep us apart geographically, our different perspectives were celebrated often in our friendship and our music," he added.

Yarrow is survived by his wife, Marybeth, son Christopher, daughter Bethany and granddaughter Valentina.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get more updates from...
See more
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On