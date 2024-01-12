ABC's The Good Doctor bids farewell after seven seasons

ABC disclosed on Thursday that the medical drama, set to premiere on February 20, will conclude with its impending seventh season. Co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, along with executive producer Erin Gunn, expressed their sentiments in a statement, that read, "The Good Doctor has been a unique and extraordinary opportunity, but the time has come to bid farewell." A still from The Good Doctor(Instagram/thegooddoctorabc)

Highmore, taking on the dual roles of lead actor and executive producer, expressed gratitude for his journey on the beloved series in a personal statement.

"Portraying Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an extraordinary privilege and one of the most fulfilling experiences in my life," he enthused. “I extend my heartfelt thanks to David, Liz, and Erin, along with the incredibly talented—and delightful—cast, writers, and crew who brought this show to life. It's our profound care that brought us to this point.”

An Unforgettable Chapter in ABC's Lineup

Debuting on ABC in 2013, The Good Doctor revolves around Dr. Shaun Murphy, portrayed by Highmore—a young and talented surgeon with autism—navigating his career at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

The series has maintained a steady viewership for the network across its six previous seasons. In the last year, according to Nielsen's seven-day ratings from 2022 to 2023, the medical drama garnered an average of 6.24 million viewers. Additionally, the show's streaming performance contributed to a 30 to 40 percent increase in viewership within seven days, enhancing the network's overall audience.

An All-Star Ensemble

The show is an adaptation of a 2013 South Korean series and features an ensemble cast including Freddie Highmore, Christina Chang, Richard Schiff, Will Yun Lee, Fiona Gubelmann, Paige Spara, Noah Galvin, and Bria Samoné Henderson.

Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich shared his sentiments, commending the success of the drama on ABC. “Under the creative guidance of David Shore and Liz Friedman, and bolstered by Freddie Highmore's compelling portrayal, 'The Good Doctor' has not only captivated audiences but also fostered a profound connection with Dr. Shaun Murphy and the team at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital,”.