Ahead of Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts, Tom Felton shares cute BTS video of young Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe

In a week's time, Harry Potter fans will see Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and other cast members of the eight-part movie series reunite for the Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts. As fans prepare for the reunion, Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) shared an old video featuring himself, Emma, Daniel and Rupert from the sets of one of the early Harry Potter films.

Tom, taking to Instagram, shared a video in which his younger self and a young Emma were seen playing slap switch, and reminded fans that Emma was a 'competitive' person on sets.

In the video, both the actors stood in the middle of a field, likely between the filming of a Quidditch practice scene and taking aims at each others' hands. Daniel told the camera, “Can I just say something, Emma is a competitive person. She will not lose,” as they continued to play. A young Rupert was also spotted in the video, photobombing the moment.

Tom shared the video with the caption, “Always the competitive one @emmawatson #tbt.” Fans took to the comments section to react. “Time flies by so fast, it feels like this was only yesterday,” a comment read. “Y'all were so sweet,” a fan said. “My fave part: Rupert in the middle *someone pushes him*” another fan said. Many even expressed their excitement for the upcoming Harry Potter reunion.

Emma and Tom were close friends during the making of the Harry Potter movies. Emma, speaking with Seventeen in 2011, confessed she had a crush on him. “For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush. He totally knows. We talked about it – we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that's cool,” she had said.

Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts is set to premiere on January 1, 2022. The trailer has confirmed that many stars from the films, including Daniel, Emma, Rupert, Tom, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, T, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Evanna Lynch, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Bonnie Wright will be seen in reunion. In India, the reunion would stream on Amazon Prime Video.

