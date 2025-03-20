Alec Baldwin joins wife Hilaria in poking fun at viral video where she interrupted him, internet calls it damage control

An awkward red carpet moment between Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin went viral on the internet, where she snapped at him for interrupting her during an interview. Many called out Hilaria's rude behaviour on social media. Now, the two of them have addressed the incident by hilariously spoofing their own voices in an Instagram post. (Also read: Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria addresses criticism of her accent: ‘Whole world was mean to me’) Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have reacted to the awkward interview which went viral on the internet.

Alec and Hilaria react to awkward interview moment

In the new video which was posted by Hilaria on her Instagram account, she and Alec were seen lying beside each other on bed and syncing to audio of the viral red carpet moment. The difference this time was that they had switched roles. She said, “And that is called — what's the word of the day?” Alec replied, "Manterrupting." She also added, “So, the whole point is that we interrupt each other all the time.”

In the caption, she wrote, “1. It runs in the family 2. Marriage 3. Manterrupting 4. Correctle dysfunction.”

More reactions

However, the internet did not seem convinced on the couple's banter. One user commented, “This family is starving for attention.” Another said, “Sounds like she is treating him like one of seven kids.” A comment read, “This must be their idea of damage control!” “He’s got to be exhausted from being spoken down to all the time,” said a second user. “Sorry... wish you were nicer, kinder towards him. It comes through on tv,” a user also said.

It all started when an interviewer on the red carpet asked the couple if there will be a Season 2 of the series, to which Alec joked it would be named The Hilaria Show. “It’s gonna be great. You’re a winner,” Alec added, while Hilaria was responding to the reporter. “Oh my God. When I’m talking, you’re not talking,” Hilaria responded. “No. When I’m talking, you’re not talking.” Alec responded with an apology. Hilaria then turned to the camera and said, laughing, “This is why we’ll have to just cut him out of the show.”

Alec and Hilaria got married in 2012. They are parents to seven children. Their new show The Baldwins premiered on February 23.