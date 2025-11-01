All hail the Queen of Halloween! Heidi Klum's 2025 costume breaks the internet

Heidi Klum has done it again. The ‘Queen of Halloween’ made a grand entrance at her 24th Annual Halloween Party in New York City, revealing another jaw-dropping transformation that has everyone talking. Heidi Klum participates in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building for Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in New York.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Before the big reveal, the 52-year-old supermodel teased fans with behind-the-scenes glimpses of her elaborate look, including photos and videos with her longtime makeup artist Mike Marino.

In an Instagram video posted on October 31, Heidi offered a close-up of her face, coated in layers of green makeup.

Fans React to Heidi Klum's Look

As soon as she debuted her costume, social media erupted.

One person wrote, “She goes hard. Anyone who says she doesn't. Is a damn liar.”

Another added, "Heidi Klum will forever be the Queen of Halloween."

A third person wrote, "Omg Heidi Klum is MEDUSA...she never disappoints."

The Queen of Halloween's Legendary Parties

Since hosting her first Halloween bash in 2000, Heidi Klum has turned the annual event into a full-blown spectacle. She has transformed into increasingly elaborate characters every year. Her past looks have included a sultry Jessica Rabbit, a dazzling peacock, and even a grotesque giant worm.

The festivities only paused in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz wowed fans by dressing as E.T. and Elliott, paying homage to the beloved 1982 classic.

“I knew I wanted to do something nostalgic,” Klum told Vogue. “I started going down memory lane, thinking about which dolls I played with, what movies I watched, and what some of my favorite childhood memories were.”

She revealed that the idea came after finding a mini figurine of E.T., one of her favorite characters growing up.

“It’s my favorite childhood movie of all time – I watched it a million times,” she added. “It’s a movie that inspired me to dream and imagine the possibility of life beyond Earth."