American Eagle teams up with Sydney Sweeney for its most expensive campaign yet. Here's why

American Eagle has pulled out all the stops for its fall campaign, and they have brought Sydney Sweeney along for the ride. Titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” the push is not just cheeky wordplay. It marks the retailer’s most expensive campaign so far, landing right before the critical back-to-school shopping rush. “This is our Super Bowl,” American Eagle CMO Craig Brommers told Marketing Dive, referring to the denim boom that typically comes with the season. Sydney Sweeney poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Echo Valley' on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in London(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

“To be able to partner with Sweeney on this is saying something, and it is saying something in what has been a trickier retail environment this year, that American Eagle is still placing big bets," he added.

The move signals confidence during uncertain times, with the brand reaffirming its status as a denim heavyweight for Gen Z buyers.

American Eagle’s campaign with Sydney Sweeney

As per Marketing Dive, the campaign stretches across just about every platform imaginable. There is a 3D billboard in Times Square featuring Sweeney waving to pedestrians in head-to-toe denim. In Las Vegas, a 360-degree video display at the Sphere gives the star even more screen time. On Snapchat, fans can try on jeans virtually through a new AI-powered feature.

Wild postings in New York kicked off the buzz last week. They teased the phrase “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes” with no logo in sight - a quiet nod to the brand’s roots. That changed today, as lookalikes swapped out the word “genes” for “jeans” and added branding in real time.

The goal was to catch attention and keep American Eagle front of mind during one of retail’s noisiest periods.

Sydney Sweeney’s custom jeans

Sweeney did not just show up for the shoot. The Euphoria star helped design a limited-edition pair of jeans for the line, called The Sydney Jean. Styling came courtesy of her longtime collaborator Molly Dickson, adding polish and edge to the looks, reports Marketing Dive.

“Sydney has shown that there’s not a red carpet, there’s not a premiere, there is not a cultural event that she doesn’t stand out at. And we want our jeans to also play that role,” Brommers said.

With high-visibility placements rolling out across New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, and beyond - plus full bus wraps around NYC - American Eagle is banking on Sweeney’s star power to cut through the clutter.

