Ana De Armas dated Ben Affleck for a few months last year.
Ana de Armas fuels rumours she's back with Ben Affleck, then shuts them down

  • Ana de Armas fuelled rumours that she'd gotten back together with Ben Affleck, and then seemingly shut them down in back-to-back social media posts.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:04 PM IST

Actor Ana de Armas on Sunday fuelled rumours that she'd gotten back together with Ben Affleck. She took to Instagram Stories and posted a picture of herself wearing a necklace she used to wear when she was reportedly dating Affleck last year. They were said to have split up earlier this year.

The picture shared by her showed the actor wearing a beige top, and a half-heart pendant. Fans were quick to notice that it was one half of the matching pendant she used to wear with Affleck.

However, the actor seemingly dismissed the rumours almost immediately when she posted a follow-up story, which was simply a collection of stickers that said 'nope' and 'I don't think so'.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck reportedly dated last year.
Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck reportedly dated last year.


"Ana de Armas really said: thank you, next," one fan wrote in a tweet. Another person tweeted, "Omg it’s March 2020 all over again. We’re in the middle of a global pandemic. Barchie isn’t getting together after getting my hopes up. And Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas might be dating again." A third person commented, "Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are still dating which means 2020 never ended."

"Ben is no longer dating Ana. Their relationship was complicated. Ana does not want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles," a source told People magazine earlier this year.

Also read: Ana de Armas' life-size cutout trashed outside Ben Affleck's house after breakup

Both actors will be seen together in the psychological thriller Deep Water. He was recently seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Ana has a packed lineup of films including a Marilyn Monroe drama for Netflix, The Gray Man with the Russo brothers, and Daniel Craig's final James Bond film, No Time to Die.

