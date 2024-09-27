Angelina Jolie ends two-year-long legal battle with FBI over records about Brad Pitt's alleged physical abuse

Angelina Jolie has reportedly dropped a legal battle with the United States Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), linked to her ongoing legal issues with ex Brad Pitt. In Touch Weekly reported that Angelina informed the court that she was willing to drop the investigation this past week. (Also read: Angelina Jolie hints at feud with Brad Pitt while discussing new film Maria at Venice Film Festival) Angelina Jolie has dropped a lawsuit against the FBI

Angelina's lawsuit against the FBI

As per the report in In Touch Weekly, Angelina, who had filed the case under a pseudonym, dropped the lawsuit on Wednesday. The case was regarding investigation of records pertaining to Brad Pitt. The publication accessed the records of the case and stated that the filing read: “The parties to this action hereby stipulate to dismiss this action with prejudice, with each party to bear its own fees and costs.”

The case had been filed in 2022 under the pseudonym Jane Doe. Angelina, who is believed to be Jane Doe, had filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the FBI in 2021. This request was regarding records related to FBI’s investigation into her ex-husband, particularly one infamous incident aboard a private plane on September 14, 2016, when Brad had allegedly been physically abusive towards Angelina. During their separate legal battle, Angelina had detailed that incident, claiming that Brad had abused her physically and mentally.

Brad and Angelina's turbulent marriage

Angelina had claimed that Brad grabbed her by the head and shook her, and that he also choked one of their children and hit another. Brad has continued to deny these allegations. Brad and Angelina met on the sets of Mr and Mrs Smith in 2005 and began dating soon after. During their 12-year-relationship, they were dubbed Brangelina by the press. The couple married in 2014 but separated in 2017 and their divorce was finalised in 2019.