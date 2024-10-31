Angelina Jolie is 'terrified' of being hurt by men 'like she was with Brad Pitt', keeps them all at a distance: Report

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce was finalised five years ago, and the couple separated three years before that. Yet, Angelina has remained single all this while. If a new report is to be trusted, it is because of the 'scars of their toxic relationship', which have 'frozen' her. (Also read: Angelina Jolie says, ‘I’m imperfect’ and feels ‘loneliness’) Angelina Jolie poses at the BFI London Film Festival on October 18, 2024. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP)(AFP)

Why Angelina keeps 'men at a distance'

In Touch Weekly quotes a source close to the Tomb Raider actor, saying, “There’s a reason Angelina is still single, and it’s not for a lack of men lining up to date her. Fact is, she keeps them all at a distance because she’s so terrified of getting hurt again the way she did with Brad.”

Angelina is 'frozen' in the relationship

The source notes that 'It’s been nearly a decade since' they separated, but the unpleasant memories of the relationship still haunt Angelina. “He’s moved on, but she’s frozen. Unless she finds a way to heal, the scars of their toxic relationship may prevent her from ever moving on," says the source, adding, “Before she met Brad, she was so fearless and very quick to let love in, but these days she’s the complete opposite. She just refuses to allow herself to be vulnerable, and it’s obvious that her trust in men has been destroyed by what she went through with Brad.”

There have been reports that Angelina is seeing rapper Akala. The two were even reported to have recently spent some time at her hotel suite in London, but other reports claim they are not dating. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met on the sets of Mr & Mrs Smith in 2005 and began dating soon after. They married in 2014 but separated just two years later. Their divorce was finalised in 2019.

Angelina is doing much better on the work front. She stars in Maria, the biopic of opera singer Maria Callas. Directed by Pablo Larraín, the film premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival in August and received positive reviews. The film will have a limited release in theatres in November before releasing on Netflix on December 11.