Anne Hathaway twerks on the dance floor to Anaconda in Milan, video goes viral. Watch

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway attended the Versace Fall-Winter 2024 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday. The Princess Diaries star later attended an afterparty as well, and left everyone spellbound with her dance moves once again. (Also read: Anne Hathaway pulls plug on Vanity Fair shoot, storms out in makeup due to THIS unexpected reason) Anne Hathaway is the queen of afterparties.

A video shows her in a black and white checkerboard print dress, dancing to Nicki Minaj's hit song Anaconda. She twerked on the dance floor and had the time of her life as those around her cheered on.

Internet is obsessed with the video. Many fans called her ‘mother’ for ‘keeping it real’. One fan wrote, “I am not wrong for loving this woman sm.” Another wrote, “Shes my favorite party girl.” A fan joked, “Petition to change the Oscars opening number to this IMMEDIATELY.” Last year a video of Anne dancing to Lady Marmalade had also gone viral.

Later, Anne took to Instagram to share some selfies from the afterparty. She also shared a video of herself as she got ready for the fashion show with her team. “That time when @gucciwestman kept it real real. Thank you to @versace for an INCREDIBLE evening and experience,” she wrote in the caption.

Anne Hathaway will be seen next with Ewan McGregor in an untitled adventure film directed by David Robert Mitchell for Warner Bros. The film's plot is unknown, but it has previously been described as a "thrill-ride" that will be shot in Imax.

Mitchell will direct from his own original story and co-produce with J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella for Bad Robot, as well as Matt Jackson of Jackson Pictures. Jake Weiner and Chris Bender from Good Fear Content will serve as executive producers. Sheila Walcott and Zach Hamby are in charge of the project for Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group (WBMPG).