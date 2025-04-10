Avatar's James Cameron wants to use AI to ‘cut costs, not staff’; sparks debate on social media

Avatar filmmaker James Cameron has seemingly reversed his stance on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in filmmaking. In a recent interview, he shared that he wants to use AI to “cut the cost” of filmmaking without “laying off half the staff”. This shift in opinion has sparked a heated debate on social media, leaving many to wonder what prompted the director's change of heart. Also read: Like Terminator, James Cameron warns against ‘nuclear’ impact of weaponising AI James had previously denounced the use of AI in 2023 while referencing his hit 1984 film The Terminator.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

James Cameron's U-turn on AI in Hollywood

James shared his views on the use of AI in Hollywood when he appeared on the Boz to the Future podcast. He joined Stability AI’s Board of Directors in September last year. During the conversation, he shared how his anti-AI stance changed, according to Deadline.

James said, “The goal was to understand the space, to understand what’s on the minds of the developers. What are they targeting? What’s their development cycle? How much resources you have to throw at it to create a new model that does a purpose-built thing, and my goal was to try to integrate it into a VFX workflow. And it’s not just hypothetical. If we want to continue to see the kinds of movies that I’ve always loved and that I like to make and that I will go to see — Dune, Dune: Part Two, or one of my films or big effects-heavy, CG-heavy films — we’ve got to figure out how to cut the cost of that in half.”

The filmmaker added, “Now that’s not about laying off half the staff and at the effects company. That’s about doubling their speed to completion on a given shot, so your cadence is faster and your throughput cycle is faster, and artists get to move on and do other cool things and then other cool things, right? That’s my sort of vision for that.”

James had previously denounced the use of AI in 2023 while referencing his hit 1984 film, The Terminator. He told CTV News, “I warned you guys in 1984, and you didn’t listen. The weaponization of AI is the biggest danger…I don’t believe that have something that’s going to move an audience. Let’s wait 20 years, and if an AI wins an Oscar for Best Screenplay, I think we’ve got to take them seriously.”

James Cameron's AI reversal sparks fan debate

James Cameron's AI U-turn has sparked a fan debate. Some praise his forward thinking, while others accuse him of being a hypocrite.

"I knew James Cameron hated most crew members but wow.... I already hated him for some stuff but Jesus,” wrote one user, with another noting, “1. If you give James Cameron a pass for saying sh*t like this yet say you’re against AI, you’re a rube. 2. I’d happily never watch a blockbuster action film if it all became AI slop. I’m comfortable becoming strictly a TCM watcher”.

Social media is abuzz with arguments for and against AI in filmmaking, with fans weighing in on efficiency, cost, jobs, and creativity.

“Not to be a “Yeah but” guy but if there’s any artist I would 100% trust to use tech to preserve artistry and advance creative possibility it is James Cameron surely,” read one tweet.

One social media user shared, “James Cameron gets it. AI is a tool that will allow creative people to create faster, iterate more quickly, and move on to the next project”, another shared, “No more waiting three years for the next season of a TV show. And studios can green-light more abstract projects as budgets come down”.

A fan emphasised the significance of James's endorsement of AI in filmmaking, saying, “If James Cameron gets it, you need to get it. The cost of the blockbuster in the long run will trend to 0 though regardless”.

“James Cameron stop wading further into AI dumba**,” one social media user shared, with another writing, “I'm not sure I'm convinced James Cameron is looking for ways to not lay off staff”.

One social media user, “I mean both Dune And Dune Part two survived without using AI and didn't need to lay off staff lmfao I love James Cameron but this ain't it man”, with another shared, “James Cameron took home 350 million from Avatar but I’m not surprised that they’d want to cut everywhere BUT the big paychecks and will sell out to do so. Gen AI is theft”.