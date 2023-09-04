BANNED: Why is a Venetian boat company furious with Kanye West and his wife

Kanye West and his rumoured wife Bianca Censori have been travelling through Italy. The couple was recently banned by a boat company in Venice for indecent exposure, where Kanye flashed his butt during the boat ride. The company said that its employees had no idea about the same until they saw the news.

Additionally, the driver was unaware of the same as he was looking out for other boats. The company also mentioned that there was another person accompanying the couple who blocked the driver's view of the two.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the company talked about Kanye's NSFW moment.

“The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities, If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority. We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.”

As of now, the duo have been banned from all the boats of the company for life.

Netizens have not been completely unaware of the duo's atypical activities and have quite a bit to say about the same.

Is Kim Kardashian embarrassed?

Many were of the view that Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian would be embarrassed by the actions of Kanye and his rumoured wife.

However, a source close to the celebrity reported to Page Six that, “Kim has very much moved on. [She] only wishes Kanye and Bianca the best.”

Kanye and his rumoured wife Bianca, did have a marriage ceremony in January this year, however, their marriage has not been legalised yet.