Ben Affleck appears strained in LA amid claims Jennifer Garner wants him to ‘grow up’

Ben Affleck showed clear signs of tension when he entered his Los Angeles office this week amid rumours that his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, has urged him to “grow up.” Affleck appears stressed over Garner's concerns regarding his behavior towards Lopez, as they both face challenges in their personal lives. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

The Batman star looked intense behind his shaggy beard and grey fleece jacket when he drove his new electric Cadillac Escalade to his Hollywood office.

The stress boils between Garner and Affleck because she dislikes how he handles his new relationship with Jennifer Lopez after their breakup. After eleven years of marriage followed by a divorce, Ben Affleck continues to support Jennifer Garner as their parents to three children. The situation is beginning to stress her out.

“Jen has a huge amount of sway with Ben these days, so she does feel quite obligated to police his behaviour, particularly when it comes to the way he’s been treating J. Lo. He’s been so impatient with her and actually quite ungrateful, at least in Jen’s view,” a source told In Touch Weekly.

Affleck’s personal life has seen its fair share of upheaval recently

On January 7, the 52-year-old Oscar winner temporarily relocated to Garner’s $7.8 million Brentwood Park home as Los Angeles battled devastating wildfires. His own Brentwood property was ultimately spared, but the fires wreaked havoc across the area, claiming 27 lives, destroying over 13,600 structures, and causing an estimated $135-$150 billion in economic losses.

Meanwhile, Garner, who has been residing in a $53,271-a-month rental while renovations on her $8 million Brentwood farmhouse were completed, remains just blocks away from Affleck.

Bennifer's professional collaboration is ongoing

The two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker produced a remake of Kiss of the Spider Woman, starring Lopez alongside Tonatiuh and Diego Luna. The film is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival next Sunday. Lopez, who plays three characters in the Argentinian prison-set drama, described the project as “impactful and important,” though distinct from other musicals like Wicked.

Affleck and Lopez also facing the challenge of selling their $68 million Beverly Hills megamansion, Crestview Manor, which they purchased in May 2023 for $60.85 million.