Ben Affleck is 'ready to date again' but has one condition for his next partner...

Ben Affleck is ready to move past his very public split from Jennifer Lopez as he finally feels ready to date again. However, he has one strict condition for the next woman that walks into his life, as claimed by sources to Daily Mail. Lopez filed for divorce in August after two years of their marriage. The former Hollywood couple rekindled their romance in 2021. Ben Affleck ready to date again after split from Jennifer Lopez, prioritizing sobriety. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Ben Affleck’s condition for his next date

A source revealed to the media outlet that Affleck’s condition for the next woman he dates. Reportedly Affleck was in a “tough” condition after splitting from Lopez and hence has understood the importance of never jeopardizing his sobriety.

The insider told the outlet, “Ben has not given up on relationships and finally feels ready to move forward and start dating again. He is not going to jump into anything serious until the divorce is finalised but that does not mean he cannot date.” They divulged, “He only wants to date someone who is sober or in recovery. These past two years have been tough for Ben and as he begins to heal, one thing is very clear: his recovery comes before anything. He is not going to put his sobriety in jeopardy.”

Affleck reportedly turned to ex-wife Jennifer Garner after the split as she was one of the few people who could offer some advice.

Affleck’s struggle with alcoholism

It was previously reported that Affleck was upset about the news that people were afraid of the actor’s relapse after maintaining sobriety for a good stretch. The insider said, “Ben tries to avoid reading the news but it did upset him that people thought he relapsed because he had not. Like every alcoholic, Ben just wakes up with one goal in mind. To stay sober for that day.”

Affleck looked into treatment for his alcoholism in 2001. He went to rehab again in 2017 and 2018 after Garner staged an intervention at his home with the help of a sober coach.