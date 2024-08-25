Ben Affleck's ‘deepest, darkest behaviour’ played key role in divorce from Jennifer Lopez: Report

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday, August 20 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason. However, sources reported that Affleck’s erratic behaviour played a key role in their separation. Despite the care and love for each other, the Batman actor’s sudden changes in mood drifted the two of them apart. FILE - Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday, August 20. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Also Read: Ben Affleck spotted hanging out with Kick Kennedy after divorce from Jennifer Lopez: Report

Ben Affleck’s erratic behaviour central to divorce

According to the reports by sources, Affleck’s sudden mood changes were hard to keep up with and it drove a wedge between Affleck and Lopez. The source said, “The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben's erratic mood swings that he couldn't hide from the press, as much as he tried to,” as reported by People.

The source revealed that the “giant mood swings” and “erratic behaviour” were noticeable and the actor would turn from “being incredibly happy and warm — the best light that emanated from him” to “the deepest, darkest behaviour” one can expect from an individual. The source continued, “I think he was signalling a message to the press. But yet participating.”

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez ‘will always love’ Ben Affleck, but unfixable ‘darkness to him' got in the way: Singer's friends speak up

‘They were trying to work through it’: Source

The court documents revealed that Lopez mentioned the Hollywood couple’s date of separation as April 26. All the while the On The Floor singer and Affleck were trying to mend their relationship but the latter’s mood swings were making it difficult. The source said, “They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself.”

The source admitted that the two had love for each other and “the world was rooting for them.” However, the source said, “who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people.”

After months of speculation, the two got divorced earlier this week. The two have yet to address their divorce to the public.