Bill Murray and Kelis break up after two months of dating: report

Hollywood actor Bill Murray, 72, and singer Kelis, 44 have ended their romance after two months of dating. According to a report by The Sun, a source revealed that it was Kelis who dumped the Lost in Translation star and decided to end their whirlwind romance. (Also read: Milkshake singer Kelis, 43, is dating Ghostbuster actor Bill Murray, 72) Bill Murray and Kelis have parted ways.

What the source said

According to the source quoted by The Sun, “Kelis and Bill were — and still are — very fond of each other but things just ran their course. They both have busy schedules and after a whirlwind romance decided to go their separate ways. They hope to remain friends but also plan to get on with their lives.” The duo were linked for the first time around June when Bill was spotted at one of her shows in London.

Their relationship timeline

Although neither of them have addressed the reports, a few months ago, many users had asked about her romance rumours with Bill Murray on her Instagram post. Kelis had lashed out at negative comments about her relationship and commented, "Yeah maybe for now everyone's dumb and will believe anything. But the best part is we are both blessed, rich, and happy. So who's really laughing?... Now that's funny." When a person wrote, "Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?” Kelis fired back saying, “lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all."

Bill Murray has kept a low profile about his romance with the singer. He has six sons with his ex-wives, Margaret Kelly and Jennifer Butler. Bill was married to Margaret Kelly from 1981 to 1996, with whom he had Homer and Luke. Then, Bill was married to Jennifer in 1997, and they became parents to Caleb, Jackson, Cooper and Lincoln. They divorced in 2008. Jennifer unexpectedly died in 2021.

Meanwhile, Kelis' husband, photographer Mike Mora, died last year after succumbing to stage IV stomach cancer. She has two children, Galilee and Shepherd. She also has son Knight, with her ex-husband, rapper Nas. The couple had divorced in 2009 after Kelis accused him of emotional and physical abuse during their marriage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail