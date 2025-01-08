Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are ‘forensic in their research’ in Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stressed that their planning when filing the lawsuit against Justin Baldoni was precise, saying that the process was “forensic” and very “methodical.” Canadian-US actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife US actress Blake Lively attend the New York premiere of "It Ends With Us" at at AMC Lincoln Square in New York, August 6, 2024. (AFP)

The Hollywood couple reportedly told close friends that they are confident they will “prevail” as the legal battle unfolds.

This comes as Baldoni announced a $250 million countersuit against The New York Times, which first reported Lively's allegations, and is preparing an additional lawsuit against Lively herself.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are ‘fighting fire with fire’ and…

A source close to the couple told Radar Online, “The countersuit news doesn’t surprise them. They knew from the get-go that Baldoni’s team was very rough and ready as far as digging up and then throwing as much dirt as they could at her. They’ll be fighting fire with fire and calling out dirty tricks.”

“Blake’s had so much support from within Hollywood for taking this stand. Ryan couldn’t be prouder of her. Right now, their focus is on taking care of each other.”

“They’re united, and it’s fair to say it’s brought them even closer together. There’s not a doubt in her mind that she’ll prevail. She and Ryan were methodical and forensic in their research,” the source added.

Baldoni denies harassment allegations, files $250 million libel suit against NYT

The Gossip Girl star filed her lawsuit shortly before Christmas, accusing Baldoni, her It Ends With Us co-star and director, of sexual harassment and orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her. Baldoni’s legal team dismissed the allegations as “categorically false.”

Lively’s lawsuit details instances of inappropriate behaviour during the spring 2023 filming of It Ends With Us. Her allegations include physical boundary violations and inappropriate comments by Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath. Reynolds began accompanying Lively to the set after this meeting.

Baldoni’s lawsuit disputes these claims, stating that no such agreement was made and sued The New York Times in response, alleging that the publication unfairly damaged his reputation and overlooked evidence contradicting Lively’s claims.

The newspaper has pledged to defend its reporting, stating, “Our story was meticulously and responsibly reported. It was based on a review of thousands of pages of original documents, including text messages and emails that we quote accurately and at length in the article.”