Monday, Jun 30, 2025
Charlize Theron takes aim at guests who attended Jeff Bezos’ $50 million wedding extravaganza

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding celebrations, which concluded on June 28 in Venice, are projected to have cost around $50 million.

Actor Charlize Theron isn't holding back and is dishing out some serious shade to the celebrities who attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Italy over the weekend. The Old Guard star ripped into the Amazon founder and his wife while hosting the fifth annual Block Party for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) on Saturday, reports Hollywood Reporter. Also read: Wedding of the Year: How much did Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez star-studded 3-day event cost? Final figure is out here

Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet of the fifth annual Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project Block Party at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Theron throws shade at Bezos' wedding guests

She spoke about it when she took the stage to kick off the event, which raises funds to help CTAOP support the health and safety of youth in her native South Africa. “I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding. But that’s OK because they s**k and we’re cool,” she said.

Charlize went on to thank attendees for “taking the time to be a part of this”. “Especially when the world feels like it’s burning because it is. Here in Los Angeles, in the US and across the globe, we’re moving backwards fast. Immigration policy has destroyed the lives of families, not criminals; women’s rights are becoming less and less every day; queer and trans lives are increasingly being erased; and gender-based violence is on the rise. This isn’t just policy, it’s personal,” she added.

When the crowd clapped, the Oscar winner said “yeah, f*** them”.

About the wedding

While Charlize Theron wasn't on the guest list, a star-studded crowd of A-listers and power players descended upon Venice to celebrate Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's three-day wedding bash.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos got married in a lavish Venetian ceremony despite the ongoing protests. The Amazon founder and award-winning journalist hosted a lavish wedding ceremony on June 27, following several days of celebrity-filled nuptial festivities.

Several A-list celebrities attended the wedding, which included Bezos' fellow billionaire Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, model Brooks Nader, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom and his model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, their youngest sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and family matriarch Kris Jenner.

The wedding plans in Venice sparked outrage both online and offline, with demonstrations in the area demanding that the owner of Blue Origin pay more in taxes as a result of growing dissatisfaction with wealth and class disparities worldwide. The grand wedding, which concluded on June 28, the third official day of celebrations, is projected to have cost around $50 million.

