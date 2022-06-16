Chris Evans says people being offended by Lightyear's same-sex kiss are 'idiots': 'They die off like dinosaurs'

The upcoming Pixar animated movie Lightyear features a gay couple and reportedly, also a kiss between the two; a first for any major Disney animated film. However, many have criticised the same-sex kiss in the film. Now, the film's lead actor Chris Evans has lashed out at the critics, calling them ‘idiots’ standing in the way of social advancement. Also read: Pixar's Lightyear reportedly restores same-sex kiss after backlash over claims that Disney censors gay romance in films

Lightyear is a spin-off from the popular Toy Story franchise and focusses on the adventures of Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris. The actor applauded moves to reflect all types of people and said those who react negatively should be disregarded.

In an interview with Reuters Television ahead of the film's release, he said, “The real truth is those people are idiots. Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good.”

In March, Variety reported that following protests from Pixar staffers, the company restored the gay kiss in the film after initially deciding to remove it. As per the Variety report, “The kiss is brief and is included during a montage sequence that depicts the life of Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba). The character, Buzz's close friend in the film, has a wife and the two women are seen kissing.”

Since then, the film has been banned in the United Arab Emirates as it depicts homosexuality, and Disney has been unable to secure permission to show the movie in 13 other Middle Eastern and Asian countries.

Reacting to the criticism around the LGBTQ representation in the film, Chris told Reuters, “There's always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human.”

Producer Galyn Susman also echoed Chris' sentiments and asked why viewers “don't get more upset showing failed relationships. ” She said, “We have a relationship here which lasts an entire lifetime. It's loving, it's supportive and it shows Buzz exactly what he doesn't have and that's the whole point. We should all be so lucky to have that kind of relationship in our life.”

Lightyear, directed by Angus MacLane, releases worldwide on June 17.

(With Reuters inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON