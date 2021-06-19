Chrissy Teigen, John Legend slam Michael Costello for faking DMs over bullying allegations

American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has slammed fashion designer Michael Costello and also threatened legal action over his 'recent attack' with 'fictional "screenshots" from 2014 of supposed private messages' that Chrissy claimed that she didn't send. Michael has levelled bullying allegations against Chrissy, adding that she is also harming his career.

Taking to Instagram, Chrissy Teigen shared a statement and also wrote a clarification. Chrissy, the wife of John Legend, captioned it. "No idea what the f*** michael costello is doing. He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist. So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here. And remember yesterday how confused he was about Leona Lewis’ stylists being so kind to him in recent years? Well imagine my surprise when I have these from the past 3 years."

"Please do NOT bully this man under the masquerade of defending me. I’ve taken it ALL. I’ve heard it all. I just beg for you to know the truth. Michael, you are now causing actual pain to people who are trying to better themselves. Enough. Or this WILL go further. Not here, but an actual court of law. And every dime we win will go to an anti bullying charity focused on turning this shit show into a positive. I wish you peace and healing. I have some places I’ve been attending if you’d like the connects," she also wrote.

John also shared series of tweets saying that 'this exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened'. One of his tweets read, "I encourage everyone who breathlessly spread this lie to keep that same energy when they correct the record."

Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them. This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened. Receipts below: https://t.co/Toh2rjTXNS — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Michael also released a statement saying that he is 'taking a break from social media for my mental health' as 'much damage has been done on both sides' and 'everyone is hurting'.

His 'last statement' on Instagram read, "Chrissy Teigen has come out of her way to close doors to my career by making calls, sending texts, telling colleagues and companies that if I were attached to a project that she would not work with them. I have receipts of emails and confirmations from these individuals and companies."

Michael Costello has also issued a statement.





Recently, Chrissy penned an apology note for her 'past horrible tweets'. The note, posted on Medium, said that 'not a single moment has passed' where she hasn't regretted 'the things (she has) said in the past'. She acknowledged that earlier she thought it would make her 'cool and relatable' if she 'poked fun at celebrities'. Chrissy added that her previous posts make her 'cringe to (her) core' now.

Earlier this month, she exited a guest voice role in Never Have I Ever, a Netflix comedy, after revelations that she once engaged in online bullying against model Courtney Stodden. In May, Chrissy issued an apology publicly after Courtney in an interview with Daily Beast said that Chrissy had harassed her online a decade ago. It happened after Courtney tied the knot with actor Doug Hutchison when he was 60 and she was 16.