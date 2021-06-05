Home / Entertainment / Tv / Chrissy Teigen quits Netflix's Never Have I Ever amid online bullying controversy
Chrissy Teigen, the wife of superstar John Legend, has apologized for harassing a then-teenage Courtney Stodden online years ago. Chrissy Teigen tweeted in May 2021 that she was, in her words, “an insecure, attention seeking troll” when she urged the 16-year-old Courtney Stodden to end their life. Courtney identifies as non-binary and uses the pronoun “they.” (AP)
Chrissy Teigen quits Netflix's Never Have I Ever amid online bullying controversy

Chrissy Teigen issued a public apology on May 12 after Courtney Stodden revealed in a recent interview that Chrissy harassed them online a decade ago after Courtney married actor Doug Hutchison when they were 16 and he was 60.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 01:21 PM IST

American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has existed a guest voice role in the Netflix comedy Never Have I Ever in the wake of revelations that she once engaged in online bullying against model Courtney Stodden.

Chrissy decided to step away from the role, which would have occurred in one episode, according to a spokesperson for the show, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Chrissy opted to drop out of the planned voice role in one episode of the upcoming second season of the Netflix coming of age comedy from Mindy Kaling. The series features voice-over narration for key characters performed by guest actors.


A spokesman for the show said the role is expected to be recast. Never Have I Ever revolves around a first-generation Indian American teenage girl navigating high school while dealing with the loss of her father.

The previous season featured voiceover narration by famed tennis player John McEnroe for Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's character Devi.

Chrissy issued a public apology on May 12 after Courtney revealed in an interview with Daily Beast that Chrissy harassed them online a decade ago after Courtney married actor Doug Hutchison when they were 16 and he was 60.

Courtney revealed that Chrissy sent them direct messages with cruel taunts such as "I can't wait for you to die." Chrissy apologised to Courtney publicly in a lengthy Twitter post.

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls-- in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll," Chrissy wrote in the post.

The model, who has 13.5 million followers on Twitter and 34.9 million followers on Instagram, has not tweeted since her three-part apology on May 12. Her last Instagram post on May 11 featured a page from one of her cookbooks.

Never Have I Ever hails from Universal Television. Mindy Kaling created the series with Lang Fisher, who is executive producer and showrunner. Mindy also serves as executive producer with 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

