Dana Carvey’s oldest son Dex's cause of death ruled to be accidental drug overdose

Two months after the passing of comedian Dana Carvey's son Dex at the age of 32, the family received official information from authorities about the cause of his death. Medical examiners concluded that Dex's passing was accidental, resulting from a combination of medications. Reports were provided by the L.A. County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday. Dex was a comedian, just like his father; in 2016, he even opened for his father's Netflix special, Straight White Male. Dana Carvey and Dex Carvey (Twitter)

Dana Carvey’s oldest son Dex's death ruled an accidental drug overdose

According to medical reports obtained by TMZ, the official cause of death for the comedian's oldest son was determined to be the result of toxic levels of fentanyl, ketamine, and cocaine which were found in his body at the time of passing. The agency classifies his demise as accidental. In November 2023, Dana and his wife, Paula Zwagerman, shared a deeply heartbreaking joint statement announcing the passing of their son.

“Last night we suffered a tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old,” the couple wrote on Instagram. ““Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, film making, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately” they added.

Earlier, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office reported that Dex was declared dead at his residence. According to reports, his girlfriend dialed 911 and called for paramedics when he apparently locked himself in the bathroom. Emergency responders later discovered him unconscious in the bathroom of a residence in Los Angeles.

Days after Dex’s death, Dana revealed on Instagram that the death of his son was from an accidental overdose. He wrote, "To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers."