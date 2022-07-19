Dhanush on working with Russo Brothers: 'West is watching talents from India, I had a responsibility'

Dhanush has said that he felt a sense of responsibility while working on Russo Brothers' The Gray Man. He added that he felt he must perform well so that the filmmakers from West “come for more talent” in India. The film also stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. (Also read: Ryan Gosling says 'incredible' Dhanush amazed him in The Gray Man fight scene)

The Gray Man had a theatrical release on July 15 and will now premiere on Netflix on July 22. Russo Brothers will also visit India to promote the movie in Mumbai.

Dhanush revealed he was not nervous while working on the film, and added, “I was not nervous at all. I felt I had a responsibility, now that the West is watching talents from India, I felt I had to deliver so that they come for more talent from here, that was the only thing I had in mind.”

He further told Indian Express, “Otherwise I felt no pressure. Working with the Russo brothers was a really simple and smooth process. They talk to you about the characters and they make everything so easy for you. It was really fun working with them.”

The Gray Man is the story of CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan). Court Gentry alias Six is pitted against Dhanush's Avik San - a powerful assassin - in the film. Ryan recently said that Dhanush is a great actor and has amazing onscreen presence.

Besides Ryan Gosling and Dhanush, the film also stars Chris Evans, Billy Bob Thornton, Rege-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard, Jessica Henwick and Wagner Moura. The film is produced by Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi.

Rege Jean Page compared Dhanush to Batman and said even the superhero has a long way to go before he can become as 'bad***' as Dhanush. “The grace and style and bad***ery of that man, is something to behold and that’s going to be a thunderbolt in the film. If Batman was twice as bad***, then he might get halfway to where Dhanush is in this film,” Rege told Collider.

