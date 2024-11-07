Don Cheadle interview: On wanting to do a Bollywood movie, Hollywood's inconsistent commitment to diversity and more

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the Hollywood actor opened up about his India dream, whether Hollywood is more diverse and the relevance of his latest series, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

On his desire to come to India

Over the years, the actor has garnered a wider fan base after being part of projects such as The Ocean's Trilogy, Hotel Rwanda and as War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe beginning with Iron Man 2. He also featured in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The actor harbours a desire to come to India, and even enter Bollywood. “I want to do a Bollywood movie. Talk to somebody. Get me in there,” he quips.

On a serious note, the multiple award-winning actor adds, “I don’t know enough about India. I want to know more. I haven't been to India yet”.

“That's a bucket list trip for me. I want to come to India, and I want to bring my family too. That’s something that I'm going to do very soon. I love Bollywood movies for real. I love that culture of theatricality and the musicality of it,” he mentions while making a promise.

On whether Hollywood is more diverse

There has been an ongoing dialogue about Hollywood getting more diverse and inclusive. But Don feels there is still a long way to go.

“It depends on when you ask. It often feels like three steps forward and four steps back, or two steps forward and one step,” Don tells us, adding, “It's not a constant. It's hard to make anything and it's hard to get anything green-lit and it's going to be harder for marginalized people to get things greenlit”.

“We are fighting uphill. At the same time, when something like Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, breaks through, we can point to this and go OK. Let's do more of these things,” he adds.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, which streams on JioCinema, is based on the true-crime podcast, and tells the story of the greatest robbery in Georgia’s history and how Atlanta transformed into the Black Mecca. In many ways, the series is an ode to Black history, and how things have changed.

According to the actor, the entertainment business is still reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the writers' strike.

"This business is changing a lot. We have been dealing with a lot because of streaming. The shrinkage and the economy post-strike and post-COVID, so we are dealing with a lot of things. It is always going to be a challenge. That’s where we are here to fight the good fight,” shares Don with hope.

On show’s relevance

Also starring Kevin Hart, Dexter Darden, Taraji P Henson and Samuel L Jackson, the crime drama is set in 1970s Atlanta and narrates the story of one of the biggest heists in America. It starts with Muhammad Ali returning to the boxing ring after being suspended from the sport three years prior for his refusal to be drafted in the Vietnam War.

Talking of the relevance of the series in the current climate, Don shares, “At this time in our country, when history is under attack, it's really important in a way that I didn't think it would be before for us to bring these things to the fore and talk about them”.

“We understand the trajectory of black people in this country. This particular story is about how this city became what it is today and where it started really. That was fun to do," shares the 59-year-old while wrapping up.