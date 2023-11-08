Dr Ernst von Schwarz reveals Hollywood's best-kept secret: How to reverse ageing

Renowned heart transplant cardiologist Dr. Ernst von Schwarz has unveiled the latest Hollywood secret to eternal youth: stem cell injections. Celebrities are turning to this cutting-edge therapy not just to defy ageing, but to rejuvenate their appearance, making them look up to a decade younger. Many Hollywood stars, such as Harry Styles, Margot Robbie, and David Beckham, have embraced stem cell injections, combining them with microneedling for optimal results.(REUTERS)

Dr. Schwarz, a triple-board certified internist, cardiologist, and pioneer in stem cell therapies, predicts that these innovative treatments could extend human life to 150 years by the middle of the century. Speaking with Fox News Digital, he emphasized that ageing, although natural, is the primary risk factor for numerous degenerative diseases. Modern medicine now treats advanced ageing as a disease itself, paving the way for regenerative medicine.

Regenerative medicine, a paradigm shift from reactive approaches, focuses on repairing and regenerating damaged tissues. Stem cell therapy, though not yet FDA-approved for non-cancerous diseases, has shown promising results in improving symptoms and enhancing the quality of life.

Dr. Schwarz explained that the goal is to achieve not just a longer lifespan, but a longer health span, allowing individuals to remain active into their later years. Stem cells can rebuild collagen, repair epithelial cells, and improve circulation, giving the skin a youthful glow. Many Hollywood stars, such as Harry Styles, Margot Robbie, and David Beckham, have embraced this revolutionary therapy, combining it with microneedling for optimal results.

Additionally, stem cell treatments have shown remarkable success in addressing sexual dysfunction, aiding burn victims, and healing skin damage. However, Dr. Schwarz cautioned potential patients to exercise caution and seek guidance from trusted experts. He emphasized the importance of verifying the source of stem cells and ensuring hygienic measures are in place to prevent complications.

While stem cell therapy holds immense potential, Dr. Schwarz stressed the need for lifestyle modifications, including proper diet, exercise, and nutrient deficiencies discovery, to complement these treatments. Despite the immense possibilities, he urged individuals to approach the unregulated industry with scepticism and consult experienced professionals.

