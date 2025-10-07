Exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get cosy as they reunite at a premiere, internet says ‘there they go again’

Estranged couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited, albeit just for a night, when Affleck attended the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman to support his former wife and actor. The former were all smiles as they reunited for the outing, sparking exciting among fans. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attended a special screening of Kiss of the Spider Woman in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jennifer and Ben reunite for sweet outing

On Monday, Affleck and Lopez had a surprise reunion at the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere in New York. Affleck is executive producer of the film. Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artist Equity production company co-produced the movie.

The outing comes nine months after the former couple settled their divorce. They were seen sharing smiles and chatting with each other at the red carpet.

Lopez, 56, and Affleck, 53, were pictured having an intimate chat together. The duo smiled as they looked into each other's eyes at the event. The former couple also posed for photos at the screening, surprising many on the red carpet.

It marked the first red carpet appearance for the high-profile exes since their divorce was finalized earlier in January, after two years of marriage.

Lopez stunned in a dramatic gown with an exaggerated corset that highlighted her curves. Meanwhile, Affleck looked dapper in a navy suit with a white button-up underneath, as he posed for photos on the red carpet, with his arm wrapped around his former wife.

The appearance sparked reconciliation rumours among some fans, with one posting a GIF of a stressed out Tiffany Pollard rubbing the temples of her head and writing on X, “Lord…they’re gonna start this all over again.”

Another said: “They are going home together.” While on the red carpet the duo also posed with Lopez's co-star Tonatiuh. They were also joined by director Bill Condon.

At the screening, Affleck praised Lopez, saying, “It’s an honor to be here. This movie is exquisite. Jennifer, you’re incredible. Bill, you did an amazing job. [Tonatiuh], you’re phenomenal. Welcome to a lifelong stardom. Enjoy it. There’s ups and downs, but here you are. It’s really, truly a thrill and honour, and I’m just proud of this movie. Thank you for letting me be part of it.”

More about Jennifer and Ben

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first got together in the early 2000s and even got engaged before calling it quits. After rekindling their love, they tied the knot in 2022. Two years later, Jennifer filed for divorce, citing April 26 as their official date of separation. The couple’s divorce was quietly finalized in January 2025, about half a year after they publicly confirmed the split.

In July this year, Lopez released a breakup song ‘Wreckage of You’. Earlier this year, Lopez hosted a private listening party in Los Angeles, and told attendees that she got the idea while lying in bed after a long day of rehearsals. Speaking to Interview Magazine, she shared, “It almost took me out for good,” admitting the tough year she had after the divorce. She added, "But now, on the other side of it, I think, ‘That’s exactly what I needed.’”

Ben and his 53-year-old ex-wife Jennifer Garner have three children together: Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13. Moreover, Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 57, have fraternal twins, Emme and Max, 17.