Eyes of Wakanda trailer: Watch Black Panther’s ancient history in new animated series

Marvel Animation on Monday, July 28, unveiled the maiden trailer for the upcoming animation series, Eyes of Wakanda. Ryan Coogler, who helmed Black Panther and its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is serving as the executive producer on the new series that will take Marvel fans back into the world of the fictional superhero. The four-episode series is all set to premiere on August 1, exclusively on Disney+, Variety reported. Eyes of Wakanda drops this August(Instagram/blackpanther)

The show was originally scheduled for release on August 6, and the date was later shifted to August. However, with the latest trailer, the makers have now announced an early release on August 1, according to Deadline.

Eyes of Wakanda: What to expect?

The latest animation series is focused on the Hatut Zaraze, an elite group of secretive warriors from Wakanda. Being among the few Wakandans that can venture outside their borders, the heroes will be seen "traversing the globe to retrieve valuable Vibranium artifacts," Marvel stated. Created by Todd Harris, the show will have each episode set in a different place and time.

In the trailer, fans get to see the Hatut Zaraze making every possible effort and navigating dangerous situations to keep Vibranium intact and away from the enemy's hands.

Eyes of Wakanda: Voice cast

For the highly anticipated series, Marvel has roped in Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, and Adam Gold. Among other voice cast members are Lynn Whitfield, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Gary Anthony Williams, Steve Toussaint, Zeke Alton, and Anika Noni Rose.

Harris is serving as the director and executive producer of the series. He was earlier associated with the two Black Panther movies as a storyboard artist. The four-episode series holds major significance for Marvel fans, who last witnessed the world of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022. It introduced the underwater world of Atlantis and marked the return of Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, and Martin Freeman.

As per Variety, Eyes of Wakanda is the first overall TV deal with Coogler’s Proximity production company and The Walt Disney Company. As of now, the other projects are in development.

FAQs

Where can I watch the Eyes of Wakanda?

The series will premiere exclusively on Disney+.

How many episodes will Eyes of Wakanda be?

In total, there will be four episodes, with each of them set in a different place and time.

Is Eyes of Wakanda released?

The series will come out on August 1, 2025.