Fans rain tributes on comment section of Val Kilmer's last Instagram post from a week ago. Here's what it was about

The last Instagram post of actor Val Kilmer, who died at the age of 65, was of a painting. Now, fans and followers took to the comment section and posted messages of tributes. Val Kilmer's last Instagram post was last month.

Val Kilmer's last Instagram post

The painting was of a bonfire in blue, pink and red colours. The caption read, “It’s got that late-night glow. Cool tones with a low burn, like when the campfire cools down, but you’re still wide awake. 12' x 20' plexi-glazed, signed, and ready to hang. ValKilmer.com.” It was posted on March 23 this year.

Fans pay tribute to Top Gun actor

Fans posted fresh comments on the post after Val's death. A comment read, " Rest in Peace, you amazing artist and human!" An Instagram user said, "You were an amazing actor with roles that will live on forever. Rest in Peace." "Rest in Peace, Val Kilmer. You will be missed," read another comment.

A fan said, "Grew up on Tombstone and Batman Forever." "Rip. Great actor," a person wrote. A tribute read, "Rest in Peace, Val. Thank you for your art, your heart, your spirit, your boldness, your depth, your humanity. Thank you for being part of my childhood into manhood. From Real Genius to Top Secret and everything in between - you are a part of my and many others' fondest memories. As you played Jim Morrison, I wish you love and peace and watch over those you leave behind. Thank you, and break on through."

More about Val Kilmer's health, career

Val first propelled to fame with Top Gun and went on to star as Batman and Jim Morrison. The cause of death was pneumonia, his daughter Mercedes Kilmer told the New York Times. She said he had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and later recovered. Originally a stage actor, Val got his start on the big screen with the Cold War spoof Top Secret in 1984. Two years later, he gained fame as the cocky, if mostly silent aviator Iceman in Top Gun, playing a rival to Tom Cruise's Maverick.

A versatile actor whose career spanned decades, Val got a shot at leading man roles in Oliver Stone's The Doors and took a turn as the masked Gotham vigilante in Batman Forever, playing Bruce Wayne after Michael Keaton and before George Clooney. Val recently returned to movie theatres in 2021 with a cameo reprising his role as Iceman in Top Gun: Maverick.