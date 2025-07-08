‘This is a beautiful tribute’: Fans react to iconic Superman theme recreated with Indian classical instruments

Fans all over the world are eagerly waiting to see their favourite superhero, Superman, return to screens in a big way with the new film releasing this Friday. Ahead of the release of Superman starring David Corenswet in the titular role, the makers have now released an unexpected rendition of the iconic Superman theme with Indian classical instruments. Fans reacted to this collaboration enthusiastically. (Also read: Meet Superman star David Corenswet's gorgeous wife Julia Warner: Their love story began when they were teenagers) Superman, directed by James Gunn, stars David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel.

Superman theme in Indian classical instruments

The new music video was shared by the makers on Tuesday on the official YouTube channel of Warner Bros India. The rendition included an arrangement with the harmonium (played by Tushar Lall), sarangi (by Sandeep Mishra), sitar (by Prasad Rahane), flute (by Hrishikesh Majumdar), and dhol (by Pratik Kawale). The rendition has been arranged by Tushar Lall whereas it is The Indian Jam Project who has collaborated on this mix. The mix effectively builds to the moments of crescendo that are present in the theme, and then gives it a beautifully textured finish.

Fan reactions

Reacting to this, a fan commented, “This is so beautiful, I have literal chills all over my body.” A second fan said, “This made me emotional.” Another wrote, “Truly heartwarming. As a Superman fan and seeing my country doing such a beautiful thing to respect this comic book character is amazing.” A comment read, “Love Superman from India. This is making me emotional 😭 now India is giving him the tribute the franchise always deserved.”

The upcoming Superman film, written, directed, and co-produced by James, will explore the journey of Clark Kent, portrayed by David Corenswet, as he grapples with his Kryptonian heritage and his life in Smallville with his adoptive family. Rachel Brosnahan will star as Lois Lane, while Nicholas Hoult will take on the iconic role of Lex Luthor. It releases in theatres on July 11.