Final Destination: Bloodlines - When to watch the film on HBO Max this August

Final Destination fans are in for a major treat as the sixth spine-chilling installment of the highly popular franchise is set to premiere this August on HBO Max. The release marks a 77-day theatrical-to-streaming window. Helmed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, the movie narrates the eerie origins of death’s design, promising a fresh twist on the grim chain-reaction chaos fans admire, Variety reported. A still from Final Destination: Bloodlines

With its signature blend of suspense, shock, and inventive demise, Final Destination: Bloodlines brings a new generation into death's grip.

Final Destination: When and where to watch the sixth movie?

Final Destination: Bloodlines will hit HBO Max on August 1, with an HBO linear debut set for August 2 at 8 PM ET.

According to Deadline, HBO is set to air a full-day Final Destination marathon on August 2. Here’s the complete list:

12:10 PM ET: Final Destination (2000)

1:50 PM ET: Final Destination 2 (2003)

3:24 PM ET: Final Destination 3 (2006)

5:00 PM ET: The Final Destination (2009)

6:25 PM ET: Final Destination 5 (2011)

8:00 PM ET: Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025)

Cast and storyline

Final Destination: Bloodlines focuses on college student Stefani (Kaitlyn Santa Juana), who finds herself in a haunting situation with visions of a disaster narrowly avoided in 1968. Apart from her, the movie also features Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Rya Kihlstedt, and Tony Todd in his final outing as the enigmatic William Bludworth.

Box office

Final Destination: Bloodlines released in theaters in May 2025. The film earned $138.1 million in the US and minted $285.3 million globally. Not only that, it also became the first film in the franchise to cross the $200 million mark worldwide. With this, it now ranks as the 10th highest-grossing horror series in US box office history.

FAQs



Will Final Destination: Bloodlines be on HBO Max?

Yes, Final Destination: Bloodlines will start streaming on HBO Max from August 1.

Is Final Destination 7 happening?

Yes, Final Destination 7 is said to be in development.

