Former YouTuber Grayson Dolan is engaged to Eleni Stamoulis: See pictures here

Grayson Dolan, best known for his viral Vine videos and YouTube fame as one-half of the Dolan Twins, is engaged. The 25-year-old internet personality got engaged to Eleni Stamoulis, who announced via an Instagram post on August 4, 2025. Grayson Dolan is engaged!(X/ Grayson Dolan and Instagram/ Eleni Stamoulis)

In line with them keeping their relationship private, Stamoulis captioned the carousel of her engagement photos with a white heart emoji. Several users flooded the comment section offering their congratulations to the pair. The spotlight, however, was all on the ring: an oval-cut diamond set on a thin gold band, reported E! Online.

Proposal picture hints it happened in Greece

Another People report added that one photo showed Eleni posing in front of the Saints Constantine and Helen Orthodox Metropolitan Church, suggesting the proposal may have taken place in Greece. The location’s sunset backdrop and ocean view lent a picturesque setting for the milestone moment.

Reportedly, Kristina Alice, wife of Grayson’s twin Ethan, shared similar photos from what appeared to be the same destination. She also commented on Eleni’s post with heart and tear emojis, suggesting she was excited to have Eleni join the family.

A romance kept out of the spotlight

Unlike many of their social media contemporaries, Grayson and Eleni kept their relationship away from the public eye. According to E! Online report, rumors of romance between the two began in October 2024 when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand during a beach day. However, they had never posted about each other directly on social media until now.

Why did Dolan Twins quit social media?

The Dolan Twins, who rose to prominence in the 2010s due to their comedic and relatable content on Vine and YouTube, stepped back from content creation in 2019. They cited feeling burnt out and expressed a desire for personal growth.

In a now-archived YouTube video, Ehtan said, “We need to stop stunting our growth.” He added that if they did not correct the problems, then it could last much longer.

Ethan got married to Australian influencer Kristina last year in New York City. They announced their engagement in 2023, and Grayson has now followed suit with his engagement.

FAQs

Q: Who is Grayson Dolan engaged to?

A: Grayson is engaged to Eleni Stamoulis. She shared the engagement news on Instagram on August 4, 2025.

Q: What are Ethan and Grayson Dolan doing now?

A: Both brothers have stepped away from social media content to focus on their personal lives. Ethan is married to Kristina Alice, and Grayson is now engaged to Eleni Stamoulis.

Q: How did the Dolan Twins' dad pass?

A: Their father, Sean Dolan, passed away in January 2019 after a battle with cancer. His death played a role in their decision to step away from YouTube.

Q: Did James Charles date Grayson Dolan?

A: No confirmed relationship ever existed between James Charles and Grayson Dolan. While fans speculated due to their close friendship, both denied any romantic involvement