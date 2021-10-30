Gal Gadot: It was crazy, resuming work in Covid, but at the same time to be able to work was great

She has never been to India, yet Gal Gadot enjoys a massive fanbase here. With her portrayal of Wonder Woman, she won over an entire generation, and her journey in itself is an inspiration to many.

She served in the Israeli Defence forces, won a beauty pageant, ventured into acting, and after establishing herself as one among the world’s highest paid actresses (according to Forbes), Gadot also turned a producer.

Sharing how this journey in the film industry has been challenging for her, the 36-year-old year quips, “I am a tourist; I love stability and I love plans. In this line of work (acting), the routine is that there is no routine! Things change by the minute. You think you are going to go one way, but it is always shifting. That kind of is hard on my personality because it is just not the way I like things to be. But on the other hand, I must say there is something very exciting about it.”

It is only now that she is teaching herself to “just let go”. And the pandemic has played a big role in that. “It showed us that we can’t control everything, as much as we think we do. I am practising this lesson. Whatever needs to happen, will happen, so it is all good things. I am grateful, but it is the hardest thing that I have to deal with in this industry,” says the actor, who will be seen next in Netflix’s film Red Notice, with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson.

“I adore both of them. I have worked before in different movies with them, and it felt familiar and so comfortable to be with them. They are both so talented and hard workers. They love what they do, and make everything delightful. Every day on set was just another fun day to work on, it was great,” smiles Gadot, who admits being ecstatic as she got to collaborate with both of them again. With Dwayne, she starred in The Fast and The Furious franchise.

The actor admits that the making was affected during the pandemic. With so many restrictions in place, Gadot looks back upon the process as “really crazy”.

She recalls, “Even now, everyone has their PPE suits and face masks on. It is none of that perfect ideal world we used to be living in. And then the pandemic hit. When we came back, Netflix did an amazing job, making sure everyone will be safe and healthy, in order to finish the shooting of this movie. That was great but it was new, difficult. All of this suddenly had shooting distant from people. The crew has done such amazing job, working the long hours, wearing all those crazy plastics. It was crazy, insane but at the same time great for everyone to be back on set, to be able to work, what they love. You would never guess that it was shot during the pandemic!”