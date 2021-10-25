Gal Gadot reveals that her kids could have a cameo in Wonder Woman 3

Actor Gal Gadot is all set to reprise her role as Wonder Woman, in the third instalment of the Wonder Woman movie franchise. In the 2020 film Wonder Woman 1984, Gal's husband Yaron Versano and their daughters, Maya and Alma made a cameo.

Gal Gadot, now, has hinted that her children could once again make a cameo in Wonder Woman 3. She is a mother of three children--Alma (10), Maya (4), and Daniella (4 months).

"Well, we might. They can get used to it. It is a nice souvenir in each movie they're going to be older and older," Gal said during the interview with Female First.

Gal, who usually refrains from sharing pictures of her children on social media, opened up about the decision to have her family appear in the film. “It meant a lot,” Gal told Kevin McCarthy last year. "To have them captured in the film with me, because they are a part of it, meant a lot, and it’s an amazing, amazing souvenir that we will forever cherish," she had added.

In Wonder Woman 1984, Gal's husband Yaron was seen holding Maya on a merry-go-round as the snow falls. Het daughter Alma was also seen in the film, playing in the snow and having a snowball fight with a young boy, who is actually director Patty Jenkins' son, Asa.

Yaron Versano seen holding Maya in a scene from Wonder Woman 1984

Earlier this year, Gal confirmed previous reports of Joss Whedon threatening to end her career during a conflict with him on the sets of Justice League. In an interview with the Israeli outlet N12, Gal had revealed, "He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it on the spot."

Gal was last seen in the superhero adventure, Wonder Woman 1984. She will soon be seen in a heist film, Red Notice, sharing screen space with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.