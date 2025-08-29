George Clooney health update: Is actor sick? Why he is missing Venice Film Festival events

Hollywood actor George Clooney has missed a string of events at the Venice Film Festival and his representative confirmed to Fox News that the 64-year-old is dealing with a health problem. George Clooney didn't show up for the press junket of Jay Kelly, the latest film from Noah Baumbach(AFP)

Clooney didn't show up for the press junket of Jay Kelly, the latest film from Noah Baumbach, and also missed a high-profile dinner with co-stars Laura Dern and Adam Sandler.

What happened to George Clooney?

Clooney is reportedly battling a sinus infection. “George has been diagnosed with a sinus infection and is under doctor’s orders to cut back all activities today,” his rep told Fox News on Thursday. Hindustan Times has not been able to verify this independently.

He was reportedly seen boarding a water taxi quietly, departing from Hotel Excelsior and intending to rest up, thereby missing out on all major press obligations of the day.

Clooney continued to be absent the next day, missing the official press conference for the Netflix release. His absence was addressed by the moderator at the time, who said “As you may know, George Clooney is not going to be here because he has a bad sinus infection. We really hope, and I think he should be on the red carpet tonight. But he is very sorry he cannot be with us.” Director Baumbach quipped that even movie stars get sick.

Illness, however, didn't keep Clooney out of the game for long, as Hello reported that he was on the red carpet at Venice, interacting with fans.

Clooney had arrived in Venice on Tuesday, along with wife Amal.

How long will Clooney take to recover?

While the severity of Clooney's infection or when he contracted it remains unknown, a sinus infection or sinusitis lasts for a week to around ten days. It can usually be treated with over-the-counter medication and at-home treatments, Cleveland Clinic noted.