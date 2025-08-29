Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

George Clooney health update: Is actor sick? Why he is missing Venice Film Festival events

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Updated on: Aug 29, 2025 04:43 am IST

George Clooney, 64, missed a string of major appearances at the Venice Film Festival due to health issues. 

Hollywood actor George Clooney has missed a string of events at the Venice Film Festival and his representative confirmed to Fox News that the 64-year-old is dealing with a health problem.

George Clooney didn't show up for the press junket of Jay Kelly, the latest film from Noah Baumbach(AFP)
George Clooney didn't show up for the press junket of Jay Kelly, the latest film from Noah Baumbach(AFP)

Clooney didn't show up for the press junket of Jay Kelly, the latest film from Noah Baumbach, and also missed a high-profile dinner with co-stars Laura Dern and Adam Sandler.

What happened to George Clooney?

Clooney is reportedly battling a sinus infection. “George has been diagnosed with a sinus infection and is under doctor’s orders to cut back all activities today,” his rep told Fox News on Thursday. Hindustan Times has not been able to verify this independently.

He was reportedly seen boarding a water taxi quietly, departing from Hotel Excelsior and intending to rest up, thereby missing out on all major press obligations of the day.

Also Read | George Clooney doesn't 'give a s**t' about critics who say he only plays himself in movies

Clooney continued to be absent the next day, missing the official press conference for the Netflix release. His absence was addressed by the moderator at the time, who said “As you may know, George Clooney is not going to be here because he has a bad sinus infection. We really hope, and I think he should be on the red carpet tonight. But he is very sorry he cannot be with us.” Director Baumbach quipped that even movie stars get sick.

Illness, however, didn't keep Clooney out of the game for long, as Hello reported that he was on the red carpet at Venice, interacting with fans.

Clooney had arrived in Venice on Tuesday, along with wife Amal.

How long will Clooney take to recover?

While the severity of Clooney's infection or when he contracted it remains unknown, a sinus infection or sinusitis lasts for a week to around ten days. It can usually be treated with over-the-counter medication and at-home treatments, Cleveland Clinic noted.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / George Clooney health update: Is actor sick? Why he is missing Venice Film Festival events
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On