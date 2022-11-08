Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Glass Onion trailer: Daniel Craig is back for new Knives Out mystery, fans react

Glass Onion trailer: Daniel Craig is back for new Knives Out mystery, fans react

Updated on Nov 08, 2022 05:28 PM IST

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery trailer: Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc to solve another murder mystery.

Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion.
Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The official trailer for Glass Onion : A Knives Out Mystery was released on Monday. This marks the return of detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig for the sequel of Knives Out (2019). Written and directed by Rian Johnson, Glass Onion places the detective in an unusual locale this time, in an island in Greece where a murder is yet to happen. (Also read: Knives Out movie review: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans give us a whodunnit Agatha Christie would be proud of)

In the trailer we see a host of people arrive at an island, one amongst whom is detective Benoit Blanc. “When's the murder mystery start?” he asks. At the table, the host Mr. Bron (Edward Norton) announces that he has invited everyone here because he is sure that a murder will be committed that night. “My murder.” he says. He also warns that he has hidden clues across the island for which each one of them have to be on constant lookout.

In the next shot, there is a power cut, and a gunshot across a glass pane is seen. As Benoit Blanc looks at everyone around him, he says, "Ladies and gentleman, there's been a murder, and the killer is in plain sight." This leads Benoit Blanc to investigate further, and to first find a motive for the murder, as each one of the guests become possible suspects.

Reacting to the trailer a fan wrote on YouTube, “I really hope we keep getting more knives out movies. They could become a pretty iconic series of movies if done right.” Another commented, “It's amazing to see Daniel Craig inhabit another role (that'll possibly be iconic soon) so well. Looking forward for more of this franchise!” “Finally more Daniel Craig . This movie is already awesome,” read another comment.

Glass Onion features an ensemble cast that includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke, Jessica Henwick, and Dave Bautista. Reuniting with the director for the sequel, Daniel Craig has said, “We had such an amazing cast in the last one and I didn’t know how we were going to top that, but we’ve equalled it. The working experience, just to come on set and make these movies is such fun.” Glass Onion will get a theatrical release this Thanksgiving and will premiere on Netflix on December 23.

