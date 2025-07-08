After nearly a decade of solving crimes in a picturesque English village, Grantchester is heading into its final chapter. On July 8, Masterpiece on PBS confirmed that Season 11 will be the last for the long-running British drama. As per a TV Insider report, filming kicks off this month, with production already sharing a first look from the Season 11 read-through. While Season 10 is still airing, fans will have to wait a little longer for the final season. The final installment is expected to premiere in 2026. Grantchester to end with Season 11: Here are the familiar faces returning for the final time (MASTERPIECE PBS screenshot/YouTube)

Set in 1950s Cambridgeshire, Grantchester first premiered in 2015. Robson Green stars as Detective Inspector Geordie Keating, who initially partnered with James Norton’s vicar, Sidney Chambers, to crack complicated cases. After Norton’s exit in Season 4, Tom Brittney took over as Will Davenport. And in Season 9, Rishi Nair joined the series as Alphy Kottaram, the newest vicar to bring heart and perspective to the mysteries of Grantchester.

Grantchester Season 11 cast

Season 11 sees the return of many familiar faces. Green continues as Geordie alongside Nair as Alphy. Other returning cast members include Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott, the TV Insider report added.

Green shared heartfelt thoughts on being part of the show, calling it more than just a job. “They have become family,” he said about the cast and crew. “I hope I made you proud.”

Nair also reflected on his journey, saying, “It’s been the greatest honor to step into the world of Grantchester... I do so with a full heart and endless gratitude.”

FAQs

When is Grantchester Season 11 coming out?

The final season is expected to be released in 2026.

Q2: Who plays the new vicar in Grantchester?

Rishi Nair plays Alphy Kottaram, the latest vicar who joined in Season 9 and will continue through the final season.

Q3: Is Robson Green in Grantchester Season 11?

Yes, Green returns as Detective Inspector Geordie Keating for the final season.